Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $337.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

