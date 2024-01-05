Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 96,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 550,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

