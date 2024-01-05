iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

