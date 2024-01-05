Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 256.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

