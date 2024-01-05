Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $259.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

