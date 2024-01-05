Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 2,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Get Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.