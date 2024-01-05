GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 13,296 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.