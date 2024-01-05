GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 274,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of PNT stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

