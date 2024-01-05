GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

