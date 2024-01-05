GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at about $3,876,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Down 0.8 %

ATKR stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

