GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $186,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.41 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.