GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,175 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

SKY opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

