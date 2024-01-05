GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,200 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,030,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

