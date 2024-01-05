Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $64.35 on Monday. Greif has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

