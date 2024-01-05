Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GHC opened at $687.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $702.40. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

