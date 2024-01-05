Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,429 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,273 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.