Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,706 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. 163,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,090. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $196.45.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

