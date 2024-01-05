Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.29. The company had a trading volume of 259,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,338. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

