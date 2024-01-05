Geneva Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

