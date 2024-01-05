Geneva Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,462,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,115,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.20. The stock had a trading volume of 230,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.51 and its 200 day moving average is $400.92. The firm has a market cap of $395.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

