Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.79. 902,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,206. The company has a market cap of $479.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

