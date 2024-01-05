Geneva Partners LLC Buys 2,362 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

