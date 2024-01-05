Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

