Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

