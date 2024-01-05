Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 976 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

GE opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

