Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.1 %

K stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

