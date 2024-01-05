Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.