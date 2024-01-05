Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.47 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

