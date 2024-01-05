Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

ENB stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

