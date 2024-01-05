Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 631,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

