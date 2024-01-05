FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.66. 87,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 76,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,993,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after acquiring an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 210,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

