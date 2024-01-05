Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
