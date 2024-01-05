Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.