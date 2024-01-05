Fei USD Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.45 million and $146,150.33 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,804.74 or 1.00003448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011501 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010807 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00205867 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,695,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,015 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,695,682.09010505 with 13,437,014.70734277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.92936741 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $158,739.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

