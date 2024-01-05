Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

