Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Everything Blockchain Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

