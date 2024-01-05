Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $103,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $614.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $586.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $636.41. The company has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

