E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.23. The company had a trading volume of 273,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,707. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

