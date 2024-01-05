eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Trading Up 9.6%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 2,943,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,136,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 609,163 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $371,589.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,821,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,063.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

