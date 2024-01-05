CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.77.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

