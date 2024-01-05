Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $277.67. 125,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,152. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

