Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.83. 123,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

