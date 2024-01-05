Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $24,032,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 29.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 5,392.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock remained flat at $567.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 360,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.32. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

