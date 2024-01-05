Coin98 (C98) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $162.16 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,555,455 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.