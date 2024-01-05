Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

