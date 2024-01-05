Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CVR opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

