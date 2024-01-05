Canadian Palladium Resources (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Trading Down 1.7%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.29 and last traded at 0.29. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is 0.27.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

