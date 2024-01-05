Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.86.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $171.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.