Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

BLBD opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,997,450 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 144,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 60,628 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

