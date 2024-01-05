BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

