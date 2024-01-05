BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

